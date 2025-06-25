Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (NSE: MCX) jumped over 3.5% in early trade on June 25 after global brokerage firm UBS raised its target price to INR 10,000 from INR 7,000, maintaining a "Buy" rating. The stock opened at INR 8,325.00 and was trading at INR 8,506.00 by 9:55 AM, up INR 290.00 or 3.53% from its previous close of INR 8,216.00. UBS cited heightened volatility in key commodities and improved visibility on new product launches as reasons for the upgrade. The brokerage also noted a strong first quarter, with futures average daily volumes surging 50% quarter-on-quarter and options premiums rising 30%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 25, 2025: Sundaram Finance, Kaynes Technology, IRCTC and Vodafone Idea Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

MCX Share Price Today:

MCX Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

