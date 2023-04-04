Nigel Lawson, the former conservative chancellor who served Britain during Margaret Thatcher's reign in the 1980s, died on Tuesday (April 04) at 91. One of the most influential chancellors in the UK, he served in a number of portfolios. Justice Thottathil Bhaskaran Nair Radhakrishnan Dies: Former High Court Chief Justice Passes Away at 63 in Kochi Hospital.

Nigel Lawson Dies At 91

Nigel Lawson, the chancellor of the exchequer who presided over the boom-and-bust of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain in the 1980s, has died. He was 91 https://t.co/y7DKmAIFDO — Bloomberg (@business) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)