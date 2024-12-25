Is share market open or closed today, December 25? There is a share market holiday (stock market holiday) today on account of Christmas 2024. Therefore, major Indian stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut. There will be no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, currency, commodity and securities lending and borrowing segments. Notably, most global markets, including the UK, the US and Europe, will also be closed today. Bharat Global Developers Shares: SEBI Halts Trading of BGDL Shares Amid Surge From INR 16 to INR 1702 in 1 Year Following Fraudulent, Suspicious Activities.

Stock Market Holiday Today Due To Christmas

Indian stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange will be closed for trading tomorrow on account of #Christmas. #BSE and #NSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, currency, commodity and securities lending and borrowing… pic.twitter.com/vHZcgpc6av — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)