Trent share price (NSE: Trent) traded at INR 5,381.50, up 0.47%, in early market hours on August 7, following strong Q1FY26 results. The Tata Group retail arm, which owns popular brands like Westside and Zudio, reported a 24% rise in standalone net profit to INR 423 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to INR 342 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter also saw a robust 20% jump, reaching INR 4,781 crore versus INR 3,992 crore in Q1FY25. Strong consumer demand and store expansion supported the company’s continued growth momentum in the retail segment. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 07, 2025: Trent Ltd, Bajaj Holdings, BHEL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Trent Share Price Today

