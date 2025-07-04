Trent share price (NSE: TRENT), the retail arm of the Tata Group, dropped sharply by nearly 7% to INR 5,759, hitting an intraday low of INR 5,652 in Friday’s trade, July 4. The decline came after the company’s 73rd Annual General Meeting, where management signaled a slowdown in near-term growth in its core fashion business. For Q1 FY25, Trent projected 20% growth in this segment — a significant drop from its 35% CAGR (FY20–25). While long-term ambitions of 25%+ growth remain intact, the reduced near-term outlook has triggered investor concern, resulting in a steep sell-off in the stock during early trade. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 4, 2025: Vedanta Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Bank of Baroda and Reliance Industries Ltd Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

