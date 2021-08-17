Afghan filmmaker, Sahraa Karimi latest message to one and all is that she is safe and alive. The artiste informed via the micro-blogging site that she is out of Kabul. Along with this, she also named everyone in her tweet who helped her run away from the country. For the unaware, the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital, almost two decades after they were driven from Kabul by US troops.

Sahraa Karimi:

#SlovakFilmAndTVAcademy, (Wanda Hyricova), #Ukrain_Government (President office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs) #Turkish_Government (Turkish Embassy) #EmbassyOfSlovakiaInIran All together helped me to get out of Kabul,they also saved other 11person. I am #alive and safe. pic.twitter.com/gtvoRLr7wH — Sahraa Karimi/ صحرا كريمي (@sahraakarimi) August 17, 2021

