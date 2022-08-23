Ahead of the theatrical release of Avatar: The Way of Water, its first part, Avatar, would be re-releasing in theatres. The James Cameron directorial would be hitting the Indian theatres in 4K HDR (high dynamic range) on September 23. Avatar The Way of Water: First Look at Jake and Neytiri's Family From James Cameron's Upcoming Sci-Fi Sequel Revealed!

Avatar To Re-Release In Theatres

