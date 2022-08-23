Ahead of the theatrical release of Avatar: The Way of Water, its first part, Avatar, would be re-releasing in theatres. The James Cameron directorial would be hitting the Indian theatres in 4K HDR (high dynamic range) on September 23. Avatar The Way of Water: First Look at Jake and Neytiri's Family From James Cameron's Upcoming Sci-Fi Sequel Revealed!

Avatar To Re-Release In Theatres

'AVATAR' RETURNS TO INDIAN CINEMAS ON 23 SEPT 2022... #JamesCameron’s #AcademyAward winning 2009 epic adventure #Avatar will re-release in #Indian *cinemas* on 23 Sept 2022... Its sequel #Avatar: #TheWayOfWater will release in #India on 16 Dec 2022. pic.twitter.com/kVIn6v0eQY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 23, 2022

