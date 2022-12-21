We wonder what Bigg Boss is upto this season? As after shutting the voting lines this week again, the makers are all set to bring another major twist for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on the show. As per promo shared by Colors TV, we see BB giving an option to Priyanka to press a buzzer and get back the lost Rs 25 lakh or save Ankit Gupta from eviction. Reports are that the actress picks Gupta and not the prize money. Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Cries Heavily After Being Blamed by MC Stan For Fake Friendship (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 16 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Priyanka Picks Ankit:

#Breaking #BiggBoss16#AnkitGupta saved from Nomination#BiggBoss called #PriyankaChaharChoudhary in confession room and asked her if she wants Rs 25 Lakhs or save #AnkitGupta She chose to save #AnkitGupta — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 20, 2022

