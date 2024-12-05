BOAT has called on MTV Hustle to retract the strikes and take steps to resolve the issue amicably, urging respect for artistic freedom. The controversy began when Rohan Cariappa, a Bengaluru-based hip-hop content creator, criticized MTV Hustle 4’s judges. He pointed out that Ikka, one of the judges, wore a jacket on a show sponsored by Royal Enfield, which seemed contradictory. Cariappa shared his views in several YouTube videos, but things escalated when he claimed MTV Hustle retaliated by issuing multiple strikes against his content. boAT’s statement sought to protect creative expression and promote a more respectful resolution. Badshah Breaks Silence on ‘MTV Hustle’ – Rohan Cariappa Controversy; Rapper Backs Hip-Hop Creator and Vows To Resolve the Issue.

boAT Asks MTV Hustle To Withdraw Strikes and Resolve Rohan Cariappa Dispute Respectfully

We urge @MTVhustle to retract the strikes and do whatever they can in their strength to amicably resolve this. Let’s uphold the values of artistic freedom and mutual respect🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1f4Kkllf6n — boAt (@RockWithboAt) December 5, 2024

