Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar, the popular twin sister duo known for their sensational hits in Bollywood, have dropped another banger recently. The duo, who previously won hearts with their vocals in Shah Rukh Khan's "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" and Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt's "Kar Gayi Chull", have grabbed everyone’s attention with their latest track, "Aa Zara".The nearly three-minute song showcases the sisters slaying with their sensual moves in an upbeat track infused with afrobeat rhythms. "Aa Zara" explores themes of love and desire, paired with beats that will leave you wanting more. Kudos to The Rish for the beautiful composition and a special shoutout to the drop that gives us all the EDM vibes. ‘Snake’: Nora Fatehi’s Belly Dance Meets Jason Derulo’s R&B Vibe in This Cross-Cultural Anthem of 2025! (Watch Video).

Watch the Music Video for ‘Aa Zara’ Here:

