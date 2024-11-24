Aadar Jain, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's cousin got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Alekha Advani in a picturesque beach setting in September. The couple has now taken a step forward in their forever journey with the roka ceremony on Saturday, November 23. The occasion was truly a star-studded affair, with family members Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita Kapoor participating. As Aadar Jain celebrated his roka ceremony yesterday, his ex-girlfriend and Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria stirred up social media with her latest post. Kareena Kapoor Khan Exudes Elegance in Saree As She Attends Cousin Aadar Jain’s Roka Ceremony With Alekha Advani in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Tara Sutaria’s Insta Post Connected to Ex-BF Aadar Jain?

While there's everything positive and happy on one side, a social media post made by Tara Sutaria has caught everyone's attention. The Bollywood actress, who was in a relationship with Aadar Jain for almost three years, took to her Instagram stories on Saturday and shared a photo of her holding a book named Karma is a B*tch, authored by Shome Mak. Tara Sutaria captioned her post, "Just got my hands on @shomemak's new book! #KarmaIsAB*tch. I cannot wait to start reading. Everyone grab your copy on Amazon now."

Tara Sutaria’s Instagram Story

(Photo Credits: @tarasutaria/ Instagram)

Taking a closer look at her story, we can see that the book covers the themes of "Lust, lies, and the deadly consequences of betrayal." Her social media post coincided with Aadar Jain's roka ceremony with Alekha Advani, leaving us confused about whether it was deliberate or purely coincidental. The Insta story will surely be a hot topic of discussion among netizens in the next few hours. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Look Completely in Love During First Appearance After Roka Ceremony (Watch Video).

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani Pose for Paps After Their Roka Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aadar Jain is the son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain and the grandson of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Prior to dating Alekha Advani, Aadar Jain was in a relationship with Tara Sutaria for almost three years. During that time, Alekha, who was just a friend of Aadar, would often accompany the duo on their outings, referring to herself as the "third wheel". However, they decided to part ways in January 2023.

