Adipurush is facing severe backlash ever since it has hit the big screens. The Prabhas starrer has sparked outrage over its dialogues. A video surfaced online showcases Kshatriya Kranti Sena leaders threatening to beat up Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir Shukla for allegedly insulting Ramayan. Take a look at the videos below: Adipurush: Protestors Stop Screening of Prabhas’ Film at a Theatre in Nalasopara, Members of Hindu Organisations Indulge in Verbal Spat With Multiplex Staff (Watch Video).

Kshatriya Kranti Sena About Adipursh Makers

MP | Adipurush | क्षत्रिय करणी सेना के नेताओं ने दी फ़िल्म अदिपुरुष के निर्माता ओम राउत और डायलॉग राइटर मनोज मुंटाशिर को पीटने की धमकी। "जहां भी फिल्म आदिपुरुष के डायरेक्टर और राइटर दिखेंगे वहां उन्हें वही मारेंगे। सेना के सदस्य दोनों की तलाश कर रहे हैं," राज शेखावत करनी सेना। pic.twitter.com/k1UKk55maC — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)