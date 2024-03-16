The makers of Ae Watan Mere Watan have released their new song, "Julia." The song is sung by Divya Kumar and Shashi Suman, composed by Shashi Suman, and penned by Prashant Ingole. It encapsulates the feeling of butterflies one experiences when first falling in love. The music video perfectly captures Sara Ali Khan and Abhay Verma's cute chemistry. Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

Ae Watan Mere Watan song Julia Out:

