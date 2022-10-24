Drishyam 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres on November 18. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Ajay Devgn has shared about a very special gift for fans as ‘Diwali Bonus’. The team revealed that fans will get 25% off on Drishyam 2 first day tickets! Yes, the offer is valid for bookings done on October 24 and 25. Ajay Devgn on Drishyam 2: We Never Make a Film Thinking About Its Sequel.

Drishyam 2 Advance Bookings

Aap sab ke liye ek special Diwali gift! Book advance tickets of #Drishyam2 for 18th November at 25% off. Offer valid only on 24th and 25th of October. #Drishyam2Trailer Out Now #Drishyam2On18Nov pic.twitter.com/dIny0kJETx — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 24, 2022

