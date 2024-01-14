Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar was captured at the Mumbai airport on the morning of January 14, showcasing yet another impeccable airport look. Renowned for his simple and comfortable fashion choices, Akshay Kumar exuded style in his latest ensemble. True to his signature style, the Khiladi flaunted his affection for camouflage. This Sunday morning, he sported an effortlessly chic outfit, donning a crisp white shirt paired with camouflage pants and complemented by stylish dark green and white sneakers. To complete the look, Akshay Kumar effortlessly carried a matching camouflage backpack and added a touch of coolness with black shades. The Khiladi looked absolutely awesome in this latest airport appearance. Akshay Kumar Leaves Fans Impressed As He Ditches His Fancy Ride To Travel in Mumbai Metro for Work (Watch Video).

Check Out Akki’s Latest Airport Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

