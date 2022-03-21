Akshay Kumar could not control his excitement after watching '126-year-old' yoga guru Swami Sivananda receiving the Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind for his contribution to the field of Yoga. The Bollywood superstar shared a video of the ceremony and lauded the awardee's good health. Swami Sivananda, Yoga Guru From Kashi, Receives Padma Shri Award From President Ram Nath Kovind.

Check It Out:

He is 126 years old! And such good health. अनेक अनेक प्रणाम स्वामी जी 🙏🏻 ये विडीओ देख के मन ख़ुश हो गया। https://t.co/fWD2K01Jwt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)