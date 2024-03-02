Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal shared a photo in an Instagram post featuring her and Parupalli Kashyap with Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. All four donned stylish animal print outfits and were all smiles as they posed for photos together. This was the second day of the three-day pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The couple shared more photos with celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Genelia Deshmukh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, providing an insider's view of the festivities. Check out the photos for a glimpse of the fun-filled event! Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Radiant in Lavender Shimmery Saree at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (View Pics).

Saina Nehwal's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashyap Parupalli (@parupallikashyap)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)