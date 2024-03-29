Bollywood's latest lovebirds, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, have collaborated on an ad together, and we were not ready for it. The duo joined hands for an eyewear brand. In the ad post posted on Aditya Roy Kapur's Insta handle, the couple could be seen decked out in matching purple outfits are standing close, with Ananya placing her hand on Aditya's shoulder while he's got his arm around her waist. These couple have been seen out and about in Mumbai on casual outings and at parties on several occasions, but they haven't officially confirmed their relationship yet. No Filter Neha Season 6: Ananya Panday Blushes As She Admits She’s Not ‘Just Friends’ With Aditya Roy Kapur on Neha Dhupia’s Show (Watch Promo).

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Collaborate for an Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Eyewear (@scotteyewear)

