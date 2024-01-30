This year, the Maharashtra state government's highest award will be bestowed upon veteran actor Ashok Saraf, as announced by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on January 30. The actor will be honoured in recognition of his versatile performances, excelling not only in comedy roles but also delivering outstanding portrayals as both a villain and in serious roles. Maharashtra Bhushan 2023: CM Eknath Shinde Presents Prestigious Award to Padma Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari.

Ashok Saraf To Be Conferred With Maharashtra Bhushan Award:

