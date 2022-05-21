Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released in theatres on May 20 and it has had a fantastic collection on the opening day. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu’s film has collected Rs 14.11 crore on the day one of its release. This film has also emerged as Kartik’s biggest opener. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review: A Kartik Aaryan Show Trapped in a Spooky Comedy That's Neither Amuses Nor Scares!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Update

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ... Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops... FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*... Emerges #KartikAaryan's BIGGEST OPENER... Fri ₹ 14.11 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/x7sQvR0oVb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2022

