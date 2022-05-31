Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is performing exceptionally well in theatres. The film that opened to positive reviews from the audience continues to shine at the box office even in the second week. The total collection of Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy now stands at Rs 128.24 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan Dismisses Reports About Hiking His Fees Post the Horror-Comedy’s Success.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is proving all calculations and estimations wrong... The [second] Mon numbers are an eye-opener... Crosses ₹ 125 cr, marches towards ₹ 150 cr... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr. Total: ₹ 128.24 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/4DCBtrDSIA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)