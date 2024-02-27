Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her nine-year journey in showbiz. She shared a video from her debut film, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, along with a heartfelt note, admitting her childhood dream of becoming an actor and how she manifested it. An excerpt from her post reads, “From my 1st job as a casting assistant to Dum laga ke haisha to Bhakshak it been so fulfilling. Thank you my audience for accepting me with such love. All my filmmaker’s , co stars and my support team am full of gratitude.” Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the film Bhakshak, where she played the role of a journalist. Bhumi Pednekar Seeks Blessings At Kamakhya Devi Temple in Assam With Sister Samiksha Pednekar (View Pics).

Bhumi Celebrates 9 Years In Bollywood:

