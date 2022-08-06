The makers of Brahmastra today (Aug 6) dropped a new BTS video from the upcoming epic drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor and fans feel they've spotted Shah Rukh Khan in it. As per netizens, SRK appears at 1.46 minute in the clip. FYI, earlier speculations have been that King Khan is very much part of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, but filmmaker Ayan Mukerji had recently denied it. So, is that really Shah Rukh? Have a look. Brahmastra: After Ayan Mukerji Denies Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo; Old Video of Karan Johar Confirming SRK in the Film Goes Viral - WATCH.

Here is the first glimpse of shah rukh khan , behind the scene from the sets of #Brahmastra. Link: https://t.co/aiu02bfBA7 pic.twitter.com/rvoa2knfGp — R (@KattarKapoor) August 6, 2022

Shahrukh Khan in Brahmastra. King of Bollywood in one of the most awaited movie of this year.#SRK #ShahRukhKhan #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/nd1hql3CVY — Saim (@Saim37802737) August 6, 2022

#ShahRukhKhan at 1:46 min In the latest bts video of #Brahmastra Here's the link for the video 👇https://t.co/EETfdrckgj pic.twitter.com/YsA1BVXhnz — MASRUR SRKian (@Masrur2srk_) August 6, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

