The trailer of Chehre is finally here. The posters gave an inkling that will be a thrilling thriller and the trailer turned out to be just that. Amitabh Bachchan and a few of his friends play a game with Emraan Hashmi which turns sinister. Bachchan and Hashmi seem like the perfect cast for the film which has some rousing dialogues. This will also be Rhea Chakraborty's first film after she was dragged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. It is directed by Rumi Jaffery and will release on April 9.

Check out the trailer of Chehre here

