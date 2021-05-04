Deepika Padukone's Father former badminton player Prakash Padukone is hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment. Reports suggest that Piku actress' mother Ujjala and sister Anisha have also tested positive of the novel coronavirus. We wish for their speedy recovery.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Former badminton player and #deepikapadukone's father #PrakashPadukone has been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru after testing positive for COVID-19. Deepika's mother and sister are also positive. Wishing them a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/PrMmG3Khld — Ahmedabad Times (@AhmedabadTimes) May 4, 2021

