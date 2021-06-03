Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been booked for flouting COVID-19 norms yesterday. They went for a drive in their car and were pulled up by Mumbai Police. Later, the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police confirmed booking the rumoured couple for it without mentioning their names. In fact, the first trolling began with Mumbai Police's tweet itself where they cleverly used War, Malang and Heropanti in their message. Since then, Twitter is having a field day coming up with an insane amount of memes and jokes on the couple.

Check out a few of them here...

#TigerShroff & #DishaPatani found walking on Bandstand & Booked for Violating Lockdown by Mumbai Police. Meanwhile Jackie Shroff- pic.twitter.com/jfHD7WtI9y — IndiaTrending.in (@IndiaTrendingin) June 3, 2021

Moms be like...

Me telling my mom about FIR against #TigerShroff and #DishaPatani for violating #Covid norms. MOM : Aur Chala Mobile.. Le Me.... pic.twitter.com/GaXT1wXla6 — Ajeet Kumar (@ajeet_kumar21) June 3, 2021

What a joke!

Case Against Tiger Shroff In Mumbai For Violating Covid Rules .#TigerShroff #DishaPatani Covid And police To Them : pic.twitter.com/ZKHR8r8ENV — Moxley (@ComeOnKane) June 3, 2021

An appreciation post for the memers

Sahi baat hai

The best one of the lot!

Expectations Vs Reality

A FIR filed against #TigerShroff & #DishaPatani for breaking covid guidelines Meanwhile Public to tiger : pic.twitter.com/aB8csh7qHn — Rajput 🛕17 day To Go..👑 (@S1Rajput2) June 3, 2021

The word called Aukad!

