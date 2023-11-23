The song "Lutt Putt Gaya" from the upcoming film Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu has reached a remarkable milestone of 30 million views on YouTube in 24 hours, demonstrating its immense popularity and capturing the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. This achievement reflects that audiences have given a thumbs up to thee song's catchy tune, heartwarming lyrics and the captivating chemistry between the lead actors. Dunki Song ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Cute Chemistry, Arijit Singh's Singing and SRK's Dance Moves Impress Netizens!

"Lutt Putt Gaya" Hits 30 Million:

Watch "Lutt Putt Gaya" Song Below:

