Ed Sheeran's evening at Mannat with Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan turned into an unforgettable experience as the singer not only shared quality moments with the family but also performed a live rendition of his hit song, "Thinking Out Loud." Gauri took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Sheeran strumming his guitar on their couch, with Farah Khan also in attendance. Adding to the excitement, Gauri revealed that Sheeran was gifted a stylish jacket from Shah Rukh and her son, Aryan Khan's luxury brand, D'YAVOL X. In a photo shared by Gauri, Sheeran proudly flaunts the jacket alongside her. Sharing the post, Gauri wrote, "What a pleasure listening to you sing @teddysphotos !!! Thank u for spending the evening with us… (by the way, loving the @dyavol.x jacket on you)." Ahead of Ed Sheeran's Mumbai Concert, Check Out Throwback Pictures of the Singer Partying With Malaika Arora, Abhishek Bachchan, Farah Khan and Others.

Gauri Khan Shares Video And Pics With Ed Sheeran

