Ganapath Part 1 new promo is out and we see Tiger Shroff shirtless in action flaunting his chiselled body as he jumps like an athlete. Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon’s action film Ganapath is all set to hit theatres after a year in Christmas 2022 and fans can't keep calm for the Heropanthi stars reunion.

Check Out Ganapath Part 1 Promo Video Below:

TIGER SHROFF - KRITI SANON: 'GANAPATH' 1 YEAR TO GO... #Ganapath - starring #TigerShroff and #KritiSanon - arrives next #Christmas... Directed by #VikasBahl... Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co. pic.twitter.com/bm2kfPSJiw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2021

