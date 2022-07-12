Good Luck Jerry is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Ahead of the film’s OTT premiere, Janhvi Kapoor has shared a brand new poster that features the entire gang, whom she introduces as her ‘business partners’. The makers shared the same poster and captioned as, “Poore gang ko expose kar diya?! Good luck, Jerry!” Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Looks Frightened In The Posters From Siddharth Sen’s Directorial.

Good Luck Jerry Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)