Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartfelt post on Instagram today, November 20, featuring a series of unseen photographs of her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The post was a beautiful tribute, marking the birth anniversary of Aaradhya's grandfather Krishnaraj Rai (Aishwarya's father), as well as a belated birthday wish for her daughter. In the emotional caption, Aishwarya wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 THE ETERNAL LOVE OF MY LIFE dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya MY HEART… MY SOUL… FOREVER AND BEYOND," accompanied by heart and shine emojis, encapsulating the deep love she has for her family. Well, no one from Bachchan's family dropped their wish in the comment section or shared any post separately amid Abishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce rumour. ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is My Mother’: Man Claims To Be Son of Bollywood Actress, Old News Goes Viral Again.

Aishwarya Rai Shares Loving Post for Aaradhya’s Belated Birthday, Recalls Father Krishnaraj Rai on His Birth Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aaradhya Bachchan With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)