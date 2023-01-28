Pathaan released in theatres and has been having a great box office run, but one fan seems to think Shah Rukh Khan will not be able to compete with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office. SRK had only one thing to say, Salman Khan is the GOAT. KKBKKJ will release on Eid, and Tiger 3 will release on November 10. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film Earns Rs 166.75 Crore in India.

View SRK's Response About Salman Here:

Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan https://t.co/91HJy8UZxU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023

