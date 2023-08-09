Actor Ileana D’Cruz, recently welcomed her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Ileana posted a monochrome photo of her baby boy. In the closeup picture, Koi Phoenix held mom Ileana's finger as she held his hand. Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, "1 week of being your Mama (red heart emoji)." Ileana D’Cruz Blessed With Baby Boy! Actress Shares Son’s First Pic and Reveals His Name on Insta.

Check Out Ileana's Instagram Status Here:

Ileana D Cruz and Her Baby Boy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

