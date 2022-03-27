John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh are busy with the promotions of their film Attack, which is set to be released on April 1. The team arrived on the sets of India’s Got Talent season 9 and the film’s female leads with Shilpa Shetty Kundra grooved to the viral song “Arabic Kuthu”. In this video, John can be heard saying that he has choreographed this song, they are his students and he’s teaching them how to do the hook step of the popular track.

John Abraham With Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh

