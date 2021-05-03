After Kartik Aaryan's exit, Karan Johar was slammed for nepotism. To avoid any controversy, the filmmaker is now reportedly planning to only cast an outsider in the film.

"Karan has had multiple meetings with his creative team and director brainstorming on the casting. The names zeroed in by them include Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, Karan Johar is pushing his best to get Akshay on board the film, as he is the biggest star of all the names mentioned and will take the Dostana franchise to the next level," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

"Karan Johar wants an outsider to avoid any insider vs outsider debate giving a rebirth to nepotism. Hence the first choice is Akshay. But if things don't work out, he will move ahead to explore the collaboration with other actors. Of the 5 shortlisted names, 4 are outsiders and hence, a safe bet at the moment. The core idea is to get an outsider replaced by an outsider," the source further told us.

Check Out Dharma's Official Tweet Announcing Kartik Aaryan's Exit:

