Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter to remember Sidharth Shukla and offer his condolences to the family. He, just like any other person in the industry, was left shocked by the actor's sudden demise.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

The way Sidharth made a huge place in all our hearts with his smile, his graceful personality and just being himself is so inspiring. Can’t fathom this. Truly heartbreaking 💔 pic.twitter.com/49nI1JA8dG — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) September 2, 2021

