It's a huge victory for India, as after 21 years the country has won the Miss Universe 2021 title. Harnaaz Sandhu has snatched the title and has been crowned as the winner. Now, Bollywood actress Lara Dutta who also was Miss Universe India (2000) has dropped a congratulatory tweet for Sandhu. The actress is super proud and the same could be seen in her message for Harnaaz.

Lara Dutta Wishes Harnaaz Sandhu:

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)