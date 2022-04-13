Voot Select dropped the trailer of its upcoming series London Files today. The thriller stars Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli as the leads along with Sapna Pabbi, Medha Rana, Gopal Datt, Sagar Arya, and Eva Jane Willis playing key roles. The video shows Rampal as an homicide detective who takes on a missing girl's case and unravels darker mysterious. London Files: Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli and Medha Rana’s Thriller Series To Stream on Voot Select From April 21!

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)