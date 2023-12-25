The makers of Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon have released the first song from the picture. The song "Desh Pehle" was released on December 25, also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on whom the movie is based. This acted as a perfect tribute to one of the greatest leaders of our country. The vocals to this beautiful song are given by Jubin Nautiyal and the song is composed by Payal Dev. The music is produced by Aditya Dev and the heart-touching lyrics to this song are written by Manoj Muntashir. The movie is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav who also direct the film. Main Atal Hoon releases on Januaray 19, 2024. Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Nails Former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee's Persona In Ravi Jadhav's Film; Challenges Article 370, Asks For Pakistan in Dowry! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Song "Desh Pehle" From Mai Atal Hoon:

