Fans of the hit film OMG: Oh My God! have been eagerly awaiting its highly anticipated sequel, OMG 2. Excitement reached new heights as it was announced that the first song from the film, titled "Oonchi Oonchi Waadi," is set to release on July 18. Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans and followers. The movie features the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. Joining them in pivotal roles is the talented actress Yami Gautam. OMG 2 is Directed by Amit Rai. OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva Looks Impressive; Film Co-Stars Pankaj Tripathi As Mahadev Bhakt (Watch Video).