Bollywood's global diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas attended the Red Sea International Film 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actress slayed in the red carpet white off-shoulder gown. Priyanka carried on her minimal look with diamond jewellery and a watch. On Thursday (December 12), the actress took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her experience at the film festival. The posts featured surreal moments of her immersed in the artworks, which were projected onto the walls, ceilings, and floors of the arena. Priyanka also shared a picture of her stories and expressed gratitude to her "dream team" for the surreal experience. Another story posted by the actress featured her feasting on some special delicacies there. Take a look at her posts below. ‘Keep Your Fingers Crossed’: ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra Hints About Bollywood Comeback in 2025 at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024

Priyanka Chopra Expressed Gratitude for Being a Part of the Red Sea Film Festival

(Photo Credits: @priyankachopra/ Instagram)

