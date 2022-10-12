Ranveer Singh won the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award. The Bollywood actor received the award from Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. The actor shared a picture and mentioned in the caption, “Humbled to receive this prestigious honour from stalwart leaders of India.” Deepika Padukone Says Hubby Ranveer Singh Is ‘Simply the Best’ as He Wins Best Actor for 83 at Filmfare Awards 2022!

Ranveer Singh Wins Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year Honour

