Superstar Salman Khan, who is riding high on the success of Tiger 3, addressed the issue of fan wars on social media. Despite the euphoria surrounding his recent release, Salman revealed in an interview that he consistently advises his fans against trolling other actors. He emphasised unity among fans, mentioning his camaraderie with Shah Rukh Khan, and expressed his lack of understanding towards online negativity and trolling. Check what he said in the video below! Salman Khan Opens Up About Tiger 3 Success, Says 'This Franchise Will Always Make My Filmography Shine Brighter'.

Salman Khan Says He Doesn't understand Online Negativity And Trolling - WATCH

Latest : #Salmankhan on Fanwars I've said to my fans that Keep him like my brother and my fans don't troll him now Bhai knows we love him @BeingSalmanKhan | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/eGy8qWkvY8 — FIGHTя (@SalmanzFighter_) November 24, 2023

