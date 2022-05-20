Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan and Seema Khan are ending their 24 years of marriage, as the two filed for a divorce on May 13. Now, almost within a week, Seema has dropped 'Khan' from her name on Instagram and reverted to her maiden name. Her IG name now reads, Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Sohail Khan And Seema Khan File For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage, Estranged Couple Photographed Outside Mumbai’s Family Court (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

