A few days ago, singer Ed Sheeran visited Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat. The inside pics and videos earlier gave us a glimpse of Ed Sheeran's fun evening with the Khan family. And now, in a new video, Ed is singing his hit song "Perfect" with SRK by his side. King Khan can be seen listening intently to the song with a big smile. On the other hand, Ed performed for his Indian fans on Saturday, March 16. He was joined by Armaan Malik and Diljit Dosanjh on stage. Shah Rukh Khan Recreates His Iconic Pose With Ed Sheeran, Farah Khan Directs Scene (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan Jams With Ed Sheeran:

Ed Sheeran singing Perfect while sitting beside Shah Rukh Khan ✨️ pic.twitter.com/57lYar6s27 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 17, 2024

