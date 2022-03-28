Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal took to social media and confirmed his next. The flick is said to be a biopic and titled as Sher Singh Raana. Vidyut will be seen playing the lead role in the film. The movie will be helmed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Vishal Tyagi and Mohammed Imran Khan. FYI, Sher Singh Rana killed Phoolan Devi at her Delhi house on July 25, 2001. Vidyut Jammwal To Star in IB 71, Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha; Here’s a Look at Every Upcoming Movie of the Bollywood Actor!

