Shershaah too had to take the OTT route to its audience. The film is on Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra played by Sidharth Malhotra. The teaser is out too and what's interesting is it has used several real war footage with Sidharth making an entry at the end. It's a perfectly drawn-out teaser to ignite interest in people about a war against Pakistan that was highly televised. The movie will stream on Amazon Prime video on August 12.

