Coldplay is currently in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The English rock band, led by Chris Martin, delivered three nights of mesmerizing performances at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Coldplay fever swept across Mumbai over the weekend, and even celebrities couldn't miss the opportunity to be part of their concert in their homeland. Kartik Aaryan, who had a fantastic 2024 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, also attended Day 3 of the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai. Moments ago, Kartik shared magical glimpses of the evening on his Instagram handle. The post included the actor vibing along with a friend to one of Coldplay's most beloved songs, "A Sky Full of Stars". Kartik Aaryan captioned his post, "Sky Full Of Stars In My College Campus. Pure Magic." For the uninformed, the Bollywood star graduated from the DY Patil with a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) degree. Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Shreya Ghoshal Attends With Husband and Father, Says ‘Couldn’t Stop My Tears for Fix You’ (View Pics and Videos).

Kartik Aaryan Attends Coldplay’s Mumbai Concert at DY Patil Stadium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)