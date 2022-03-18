Sunny Leone has shared a beautiful throwback picture in which she can be seen along with her parents. The actress fondly remembers her mother who passed away 14 years ago. Today on her death anniversary she penned a heartfelt note saying, “14 years ago today you left us but everyday I miss u more & would give anything to see u smile and call me Googu one more time. Love you Mumma!”

Sunny Leone’s Pic With Her Family

Some people miss their parents the most when things r going wrong. But I miss you d most in all our happy moments & special occasions! 14 years ago today you left us but everyday I miss u more & would give anything to see u smile and call me Googu one more time. Love you Mumma! pic.twitter.com/HhcZpR4flJ — Agent M (@SunnyLeone) March 18, 2022

