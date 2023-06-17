The much-awaited magnum opus Adipurush was released in theaters and contrary to the hype created around the film, Om Raut's film is facing backlash on social media platforms. Be it the VFX of the film, Hanuman's dialogue, or the whole story, Twitterati simply can't stop talking about it (in a bad way, of course!). Now, fans prefer Lord Ram's praise in Shah Rukh Khan's 2004 Swadesh song "Pal Pal Hai Bhaari" over Prabhas- Kriti Sanon's mythological drama. Check out the reactions netizen's reaction here: Disappointed With Adipurush? Know All About 'Ramayana - The Legend of Rama', the 1992 Anime Film Twitterati is Praising Now and Where to Watch It Online!.

A Perfect Example:

Swades gave a better presentation of Ramayan than Om raut in #ADIPURUSH #AdipurshReview pic.twitter.com/Izrj4Gmszf — Gambhir 𓃵 (@Karn975) June 16, 2023

Truth!

Better to watch these 51 seconds of Swades rather than wasting your money on Adipurush. "Maan se Ravan jo nikale Ram uske maan mai hai." ❤#OmRaut #AdipurushReview #Adipurush #BoycottBollywood #BoycottAdipurush #AdipurushTickets pic.twitter.com/cFxJKaOWqu — Varun Chaudhary (@VarunRic) June 16, 2023

We Can't Deny

Agree Or Not?

This 7:25 min song from Swades (2004) is miles better than 500 cr #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/legzdCg2rk — Nobita Nobi (@captainbolywood) June 16, 2023

Beautiful Representation of Lord Ram

The most beautiful representation of Rama in indian cinema by King khan #SRK on behalf of Bollywood in #Swades this scenepic.twitter.com/i0EkkAQbqO — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) June 16, 2023

Unforgettable:

This track from #Swades has lyrics by Javed Akhtar, music is Rahman & performed by SRK. Guess their religion? This shows true culture & upbringing is bigger than blind following of religion #adipurush pic.twitter.com/lRZ8LhToYi — Abhishek Gureja (@GurejaAbhi) June 16, 2023

Check Out The Full Song of Pal Pal Hai Bhaari From Swadesh:

